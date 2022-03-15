Sunflower oil: FACUA denounces five more supermarkets and hypermarkets for limiting purchases
The establishments are Lidl, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Hipercor and Gadis, all of which are in breach of the retail law that prevents this practice.
FACUA.org
España-15/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced five other supermarket and hypermarket chains for limiting consumers the number of units of sunflower oil they can buy in each purchase. The establishments are Lidl, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Hipercor and Gadis, which have been denounced to the com