Fares vary up to 132%
Tarragona, San Sebastian and Pamplona have the most expensive taxis of 45 cities surveyed by FACUA
Ten cities apply special fares which affect weekend nights, increasing the cost of trips.
FACUA.org
España-23/10/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted a study on taxi fares in forty five cities (see table in Spanish) which reveals differences of up to 131.7% between similar trips.
Tarragona is the city with the highest fares, followed by San Sebastian and Pamplona. The lowest are found in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife (in Lanzarote) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
The greatest difference in journeys is found between daytime kilometres (initial fare plus one kilometre or minimum rate). Across these journeys, prices vary from the 5.33 Euros charged in San Sebastian to the 2.30 Euros customers pay for a trip in Arrecife, with differences of up to 131.7%.
Tariffs found more expensive on weekend nights </
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