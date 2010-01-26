Telecommunications, electricity and bank services, the three sectors with the most complaints by FACUA during 2009

FACUA-Consumers in Action processed in 2009, a total of 54,371 actions and complaints (see table) in their central headquarters, their organizations and their territorial offices, according to their annual report What Consumers Complain? The figure has experienced a dramatic increase of 77.1% compared to last year, when the figure was 30,702. Among the reasons for the increase in consumers who have come to FACUA are: new growth of their business and social relevance during the past year, serious irregularities committed by the electricity sector in early 2009, the persistence of fraud and abuses by the telecommunications sector and the growing number of complaints about problems with small amounts. The inquiries and complaints were serviced from the centra

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