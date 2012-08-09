The Council of Consumers and Users of Andalusia supports FACUA
It regrets that the Government of Spain is resorting to such a means to condition, restrict, and curtail the activities of Spanish consumerist movement.
FACUA.org
Andalucía-09/08/2012
In response to the threat formulated by the government of outlawing FACUA-Consumers in Action as a consumer association, the Council of Consumers and Users of Andalusia (CCUA) issued a statement of support showed below.
The Council of Consumers and Users of Andalusia (CCUA), the highest body of consultation and participation of Andalusian consumers and users, comprising the Andalusian Federation of Consumers and Housewives, Al-Andalus, FACUA Andalusia and Consumers Union of Andalusia, UCA/UCE, after having known the requirement of the State Government directed at FACUA, expresses its strong opposition to it, understanding that the threat of removal of th
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