The electricity bill has increased 81% in just ten years, according to an analysis of FACUA

The electricity bill has gone up by 81.4% in just ten years, no less than 34.85 euros per month, according to an analysis made by FACUA-Consumers in Action. Electricity liberalization, initiated in the late 90s and driven by a European directive in 2003, was presented to the users with the argument that it would have caused significant tariff cuts. A big lie that has been reporting since FACUA without successive governments, beholden to the interests of power, have agreed to involve representative consumer associations in energy policies. Campaign against the increase of prices FACUA is promoting a campaign against the disproportionate and unfair light increases. With the motto Tell to Rajoy to reject the enormous inc

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