It confuses people affected
The General Directorate of Traffic masquerades Volkswagen s fraud saying it uses a device that "optimizes" the emissions
FACUA finds inacceptable that the Government defends the company while managing this massive-scale fraud to consumers.
FACUA.org
España-17/05/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action finds inacceptable the letter that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT, according to its initials in Spanish) is sending to the owners of cars affected by the Volkswagen emissions fraud recommending to take their cars to the garage when they are recalled. In the letter (here, in Spanish), the Department responsible for the safety on roads in Spain is masquerading the massive-scale fraud to almost 700,000 consumers in Spain as an «incident» defined as «the installation of software that optimizes the emissions of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) in the test bench».
The «optimization» that DGT refers to actually means manipulating engines of 11 million
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