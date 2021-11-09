The Government refuses to take regulatory measures against fraud through lines 118
FACUA warns that many companies advertise these high-cost numbers, pretending to be the telephone lines of large companies or public institutions.
España-09/11/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action regrets that the Government continues to disregard its claims to protect consumers from the numerous frauds that occur through telephone lines with a prefix 118, which in many cases pretend to be the numbers of large companies or public institutions. The Ministry of Cons