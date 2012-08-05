The Government threatens FACUA to make it illegal as consumers' association

The Government has threatened FACUA-Consumers in Action to make it illegal as consumers’ association. In an unprecedented blackmail in the history of democracy, the general secretary of Health, Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality, Pilar Farjas, asks FACUA to paralyse all its actions, claims and campaigns against health and public education cuts within 15 business days (ending August 22), and she also requests to remove all traces of the same on its website. Otherwise, she warned that FACUA would lose the status of users and consumers’ association being expelled from the State Register of Consumers and Users, under INC-National Institute for Consumer, chaired by Farjas. «We will not ac

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