Record fine
The Spanish Data Protection Agency fines Caixabank 6 million euros following complaints from FACUA and a customer of the bank
The AEPD has confirmed that the bank has been in breach of three articles of the General Data Protection Act.
FACUA.org
España-15/01/2021
The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) has sanctioned Caixabank with two fines of 4 and 2 million euros for breaching the General Data Protection
Act (GDPA). The resolution follows a complaint from a customer of the bank in 2018 and ano