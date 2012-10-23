Mortgages
The UN puts Spain as a negative example in policies of the right to adequate housing
The annual report from the Special Rapporteur Raquel Rolnik highlights over 350,000 mortgage foreclosures since 2007 throughout the State.
FACUA.org
España-23/10/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action states that the United Nations brought Spain up as a negative example regarding policies on the right to adequate housing.
The latest annual report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Raquel Rolnik, used as an example the more than 350,000 mortgage foreclosures made from 2007 in the state of Spain, and stated that in 2011 approximately 212 foreclosures and 159 evictions occurred daily.
To Rolnik, “the paradigm that promoted home ownership as the most secure form of tenure has been proven false, as increasing foreclosure rates have been one of the main results of the recent crises<
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