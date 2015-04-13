FACUA is in ninth place

These are the 10 Spanish NGOs with more followers on Facebook

Igualdad Animal, Doctors Without Borders and Greenpeace lead the ranking.

FACUA.org
España-13/04/2015

FACUA-Consumers in Action has prepared the ranking of the ten Spanish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reaching more followers on Facebook.

Igualdad Animal (Animal Equality, in Spanish) is in the first place with 1,566,000 followers (rounded to the thousand). In the second place is Doctors Without Borders Spain, with 590,000 followers (rounded to thousand), Greenpeace Spain is third with 345.000 followers in Facebook.

In the fourth place there is

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