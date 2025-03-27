Michael O'Leary
‘This billionaire owes you money": FACUA targets Ryanair's CEO in campaign denouncing massive fraud by the airline
From charging for travelling with hand luggage to refusing to pay compensation under EU rules for cancellations and long delays, the association calls on consumers to report airline abuse and fraud.
FACUA.org
Spain-27/03/2025
‘This billionaire owes you money’. This is the slogan of the new campaign with which FACUA-Consumers in Action is targeting Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, to denounce the airline’s massive frauds. Ryanair is the airline most reported by users to FACUA
