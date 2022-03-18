This Wednesday, March 23rd, mobilizations throughout Spain to demand measures against rising prices
FACUA, together with CCOO, UGT, self-employed and neighbors, calls to take to the streets with the slogan 'Contain prices, protect jobs, stop the deterioration of our living conditions'.
España-18/03/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action, CCOO, UGT, the State Confederation of Neighborhood Associations (CEAV) and the self-employed associations Uatae and UPTA call for a nationwide mobilization on March 23 in the face of the disproportionate rise in prices of supplies and other goods and services.
