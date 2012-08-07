UCA-UCE in disagreement with the record published by INC against FACUA

Consumers Union of Andalusia, UCA-UCE, sent a statement to the media where it expressed its disagreement with the report issued by INC against FACUA and the threat to be made illegal by the government as a consumers association (see below). Consumers Union of Andalusia had knowledge of the report of the National Consumer Institute from July 30, 2012, in which FACUA is required «to proceed to remove from its website all the campaigns referred to in this requirement» and «restrain itself from doing any other action in the future that does not correspond with its goals as a consumers and users association». For UCA-UCE, the stance taken by the Ministry of Health, Social Services, and Equality in its report is absolutely contrary to the concepts of freedom and ind

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