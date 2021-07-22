Up to 167% difference in the mandatory inspection fees for passenger cars depending on the autonomous community
Madrid, the only region with liberalized prices, has the most expensive rates for motorcycles and diesel cars and ranks second for petrol vehicles.
España-22/07/2021
FACUA-Consumers in Action has detected differences of up to 166.7% in the fees of the mandatory Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV, according to its initials in Spanish – MOT equivalent) for passenger cars with petrol engines and 99.0% in diesel vehicles, depending on the autonomous comm