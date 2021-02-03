Revolving credit card
Usury: Inherited a debt of 10,000 euros with Wizink and the bank ends up having to pay back 18,000 euros
FACUA Madrid wins a final court ruling for a revolving credit card issued in 2001 at 24.6% APR rate, more than three times the average interest rate applied that year on personal loans.
FACUA.org
Madrid-03/02/2021
Wizink has had to pay a FACUA Madrid affiliate the 18,000 euros paid by his deceased father for the usurious interest it charged him on a revolving credit card. Initially, it was the bank that demanded that he assume more than 10,000 euros of the debt that his father had incurred, bu