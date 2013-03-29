FACUA informs that the change in conditions of the Base and Base2 tariffs permits cancellation without penalty
Vodafone will reduce internet speed to exceed 1 Gb to charge the excess
From June, it will charge 2.42 euros for each additional 100 Mb's consumed.
FACUA.org
España-29/03/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action alerts that Vodafone will reduce Internet access speed when it exceeds the limit of consumption established in its rates to start charging users for the Mb’s used.
In June the company will modify the contractual conditions of its Base and Base2 tariffs to charge 2.42 euros (2 euros plus 21% VAT) for every additional 100 Mb’s consumed after surpassing 1 Gb.
Vodafone violates the terms of its permanent contracts
FACUA notes that this imposition on users involves the breach by
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido