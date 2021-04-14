Watch out for this abusive behaviour by eDreams: when cancelling a trip due to Covid, you can't refund only 65% of the price
Following action by FACUA Comunidad Valenciana, the company has reimbursed a user the 2,700 euros he paid for a seven-day trip to New York. It offered him only a part and the rest in a voucher.
FACUA.org
Comunitat Valenciana-14/04/2021
Following action by FACUA Comunidad Valenciana, eDreams has refunded a user 2,700 euros for a trip to New York that was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company delayed refunding the money for eight months and initially only offered him 65% of what he had paid.
In December 2019,