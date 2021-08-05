Water supply bill varies by up to 479% according to a FACUA analysis including 57 cities
The association calls on town councils for a progressive pricing system based on the number of inhabitants: one that offers a better reflection of savings and waste.
FACUA.org
España-05/08/2021
The water bill varies by up to 479.3% depending on the city of residence. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action on the 2021 rates for the home water supply prices in 57 Spanish cities (