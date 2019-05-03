"0% complaints": FACUA reports El Corte Inglés for their sexist Mother's Day campaign

FACUA-Consumers in Action have filed a report to the General Direction of Commerce and Consumption of Madrid about the new chauvinistic advertising campaign launched by El Corte Inglés for Mother’s Day, this upcoming Sunday on May 5. The department store shared on social media an image of a woman with the text «97% determination. 3% selfishness. 0% complaints. 100% a mother«. The association considers it inappropriate for El Corte Inglés to incur this type of message that is 100% braggart and antiquated as to identify a good mother, and consequently, a good woman, as someone who does not complain nor cause problems, who is totally devoted to the family without any reproach. FACUA criticises once again how such an advertisement could have been a

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