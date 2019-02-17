10 of Uber's contract conditions could be considered abusive: FACUA demands change

FACUA-Consumers in Action have demanded for Uber to rectify these ten clauses in their contract under consideration that they can be considered abusive, violating the consumer protection act. The association warns that in the «terms and conditions» published on their website, Uber places users in an absolutely defenseless situation in cases of irregularities in contracted service, such as the driver being late or not arriving, fees being higher than advertised, lack of quality and performance of the vehicle or damages due to accidents. Thus, the contractual conditions establish that the user renounces any right to make a claim to Uber about any of the afo

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