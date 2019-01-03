2019 opens with the fourth most expensive natural gas tariff in history, warns FACUA

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the natural gas rates in force as of 1st January of this year represent a year-to-year increase of 3.2% on Spain’s Tarifa de Último Recurso (the semi-regulated tariff) TUR 1, and 3.5% on the TUR 2. According to FACUA’s analysis, the TUR 1, aimed at users who don’t exceed 5,000kWh per year, has become the fourth highest in its history, with a monthly bill of 33.36 Euros for consuming 400kWh. The only bills to have exceeded this were those of October 2018 (34.80 Euros), January 2013 (34.17 Euros) and September 2012 (33.96 Euros). On the other hand, users on the TUR 2 tariff, which is aimed at those who exceed 5,000kWh per year and are usually households with hot water, a cooker and natural gas central hea

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