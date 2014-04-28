50,000 euros fine on Endesa after FACUA reported the company as it was harassing its associate Maximo Pradera

Endesa (Spanish energy supplier) has been fined with 20,000 euros after FACUA-Consumers in Action reported that they were harassing its member Maximo Pradera (a popular Spanish writer and TV host), treating him as a defaulter even when he wasn’t. FACUA reported the company to the Spanish Data Protection Agency as it was demanding the payment of an inexistent debt using a management of payment company. This company was harassing the user through letters, phone calls and text messages, threatening him with the inclusion of his name in a credit black list. Pradera cancelled his gas supplying contract with Endesa in May 2012, and paid the last monthly bill, charged with 875.49 euros, a month later. After that, and without any other contact from Endes

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