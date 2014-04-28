The company persistently demanded him to pay a debt that had already been paid after he cancelled the contract
50,000 euros fine on Endesa after FACUA reported the company as it was harassing its associate Maximo Pradera
The company continued treating him as a defaulter even after he had paid the last pending bill and they made a management of payments company demand him a false debt repeatedly.
FACUA.org
España-28/04/2014
Endesa (Spanish energy supplier) has been fined with 20,000 euros after FACUA-Consumers in Action reported that they were harassing its member Maximo Pradera (a popular Spanish writer and TV host), treating him as a defaulter even when he wasn’t.
FACUA reported the company to the Spanish Data Protection Agency as it was demanding the payment of an inexistent debt using a management of payment company. This company was harassing the user through letters, phone calls and text messages, threatening him with the inclusion of his name in a credit black list.
Pradera cancelled his gas supplying contract with Endesa in May 2012, and paid the last monthly bill, charged with 875.49 euros, a month later.
After that, and without any other contact from Endes
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