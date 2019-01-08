86% of consumers picked up on fake discounts in the last sales

86% of consumers who took part in a survey by FACUA-Consumers in Action claim that they found fake discounts during the previous sale season. The organisation calls for people to use the hashtag #TimoRebajas (ScamSales) to take a stand against this fraudulent activity on social media. A huge majority of the 2387 consumers who have taken part in the survey claim to have seen fake discounts when shopping during the last sale season. Almost a quarter (24%) indicated that they had noticed these irregularities in almost every place they had been to, 26% said that they had seen these scams in the majority of shops, and 36% has witnessed it in some shops. Only 14% said that they weren’t aware of fake discounts in any of the shops they went to. The organisati

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