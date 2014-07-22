88% of users think that council-ruled parking zones doesn't meet the objective of preventing citizens from using the street as a parking lot

Only 11.9% of users think that the on-street parking charges on council-ruled parking zones meet the objective of preventing citizens from using the street as a parking lot. It is stated so on a national survey carried out on June by FACUA Foundation and Gestrafic Foundation. 88.1% of the 3,302 people inquired for the survey What is your opinion about the council-ruled parking zones? thinks that this system doesn’t meet its objective. A 35.6%, because they reject the idea of paying when parking and 52.5% considers that this system doesn’t meet the objective of preventing citizens from using the street as a parking lot, because when the time they paid for expires, they can get more parking time by paying again even if they don’t move their cars (there̵

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