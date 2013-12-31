Seven users out of every ten criticise the big difference between the final price of tickets and those advertised
91% of those surveyed by FACUA believe that authorities don´t protect their rights in the air industry
Ryanair is the leading company when it comes to malpractice according to 76% of the users consulted, rising by five points since the poll carried out by the association last year.
FACUA.org
España-31/12/2013
Nine users out of every ten feel that their rights as consumers in the air industry are not being protected by authorities. 43% considers checks on the practices of airlines to be insufficient and the remaining 48% think there is an absolute lack of control.
These are data collected by a FACUA-Consumers in Action poll carried out among 1,155 consumers on a national level on 10th-30th of December 2013.
This year the Irish company Ryanair has returned to the top of the list of airlines that commit the most abuse according to the 76% of consumers surveyed. It has gone up by five points since last year, when 71% of users named it as the leader in malpractice.
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido