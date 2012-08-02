93% of Spanish passengers think the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is failing to control airline frauds

93% of passengers believe that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is not guaranteeing a proper and fair protection of consumer rights: 57% think the control on airline irregularities is inadequate, while 36% think there is no control whatsoever. This has been shown by the 4th National Survey on the quality of the airline industry, carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action. The percentage has increased by six points from the survey conducted by FACUA last year, and by fifteen points from 2010. FACUA is been denouncing for years the passive attitude of the National Aviation Safety Agency (AESA, according to its initials in Spanish) of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport towards the impunity allowing the airlines to commit all kinds of fraud. The autonomo

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