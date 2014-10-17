97% of users have no confidence in the Government's efforts to regulate the electricity sector

97.0% of users do not trust the action of the Government in the regulation of the electricity sector, while only about 1.0% have confidence in the work of the Administration (2.0% do not know/no answer). This is what a survey by FACUA-Consumers in Action revealed. The study, carried out by FACUA from September, 2 to October 16, has considered the information of 2,892 users throughout Spain. 97.7% of users surveyed think that the electricity tariff is disproportionate and see no justification for it, 1.5 % think the price of electricity is high, but accept the reasons behind such prices, while only 0.8% value the rate as adequate and 0.1% say it is cheap. 94.7% of users stated they have no confidence in electricity companies, 0.8% indicated they trust their suppliers

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