The organisation has reported Secucharge to the SETSI, the INC and the consumer authorities of different autonomous regions
A company profits from directing FACUA calls through a 905 number advertised on Yahoo! and Bing
It links the name of the organisation with a premium rate number. FACUA warns search-engine sites it will take action if they continue allowing this fraud.
FACUA.org
España-03/07/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the company referred to as Secucharge for fraudulently directing calls through a premium rate number beginning 905, as if it were the information line for users of the organisation.
The organisation alerts that when the word “FACUA” is entered into search-engines Yahoo! and Bing, the first results to show up are adverts where the name of the organisation is linked with a premium rate number.
«FACUA – 905 500 194. – Contact: 905 500 194. Customer Service. Cost 1.45€». This is an example of how one of the adverts found was displayed, so that the consumer can fall in to the trap of calling without first clicking on the link.
The organisation has become aware that they are also being imper
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