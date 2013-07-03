A company profits from directing FACUA calls through a 905 number advertised on Yahoo! and Bing

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the company referred to as Secucharge for fraudulently directing calls through a premium rate number beginning 905, as if it were the information line for users of the organisation. The organisation alerts that when the word “FACUA” is entered into search-engines Yahoo! and Bing, the first results to show up are adverts where the name of the organisation is linked with a premium rate number. «FACUA – 905 500 194. – Contact: 905 500 194. Customer Service. Cost 1.45€». This is an example of how one of the adverts found was displayed, so that the consumer can fall in to the trap of calling without first clicking on the link. The organisation has become aware that they are also being imper

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