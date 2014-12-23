A FACUA's associate gets Zurich to pay her car's repair after writing it off

Following FACUA’s actions, Trinidad López Dueñas, a FACUA’s associate from Seville, has got Zurich insurance company to pay the complete amount of her car’s repair, 3,872 Euros denied at first. The reason given was that the cost of the repair was higher than the 75% of the total value of the vehicle, according to their standards. She had a full coverage insurance, so the user gave for granted that, after an accident she had with her Seat Cordoba, the insurance company wouldn’t deny paying the garage. But Zurich told her that following the expert appraisal, the car had been written off. She wasn’t convinced by the company’s explanation, so she decided to hand matters over to FACUA. The association’s legal depart

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