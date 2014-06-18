A FACUA's associate is refunded 2,050 Euros paid for a vehicle with an altered odometer

Following the continuous refusal of the vendor to take responsibility for the scam, FACUA-Consumers in Action has helped its associate Arrate Aguirrezabal to get back the money she spent on the purchase of a car that had an altered odometer. The certificate issued by Spanish Traffic Authority (Spanish Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) proved that the mileage of 165,000 kilometres the odometer reading showed were, in fact, 275,000. Aguirrezabal and her husband, both FACUA’s associates in Gipúzcoa, decided on June 2013 to buy a Volkswagen car, Bora 1.9 TDI model, after contacting a sole trader selling bargain vehicles on internet. Once they had taken the car to a car repair garage they were confident on for an inspection, the couple found

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