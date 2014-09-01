A Guinean national stays in Barajas Airport unattended after missing his flight due to an error on an anti drug operation

FACUA-Consumers in Action reports that an Equatorial Guinean national has been in Barajas Airport since Saturday, August 30, and he still doesn’t know when he will be able to come back to his country. He was prevented from taking his flight when he was already on the plane’s access platform, since Civil Guard -Spanish military force charged with police duties- wrongly suspected that he was carrying drugs in his luggage. When it was proved that Marcos Nnang Nchama’s suitcase didn’t hide any drugs, the plane had already left, and neither the Civil Guard, Aena Staff –responsible of Spanish airports- nor Ceiba Intercontinental Airlines staff gave him any information whatsoever about his rights. This way, they didn’t take any responsibility o

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