A judge cancels an invoice of 1,178 Euros used by Iberdrola to accuse a consumer of manipulating his meter

A judge has cancelled an invoice of 1,178 Euros billed by Iberdrola to a consumer who was accused by the company of manipulating his meter, thanks to FACUA Madrid. On June 2014, Iván R.C., FACUA Madrid’s associate, received a letter from the company where he was accused of the alleged manipulation. The letter included a report with a mark in «manipulation of meter«, followed by another mark in «manipulated voltage bridges». This report was made without him being present during the process of inspection and without any evidence given by the company. Given the situation, Iván decided to take the case to FACUA Madrid so they would complain on his behalf. The association lodged a complaint where it was stated reminded that accord

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