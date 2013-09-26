A positive outcome for the FACUA Foundation university seminar in Tangier

The FACUA Foundation for International Cooperation and Sustainable Consumption has seen a positive outcome for the university seminar given in Tangier (Morocco) between the 8th and the 12th of July, in collaboration with the International University of Andalusia (UNIA). It deals with one of the topics raised during the regular meeting of the FACUA Foundation’s Board, corresponding to the third quarter of 2013, on the 25th of September. In attendance were Paco Sánchez Legrán, president of the Foundation; Raquel Naranjo, secretary; Olga Ruiz, Rubén Sánchez, María Hidalgo, Fernando Soto and Manuel Arenas, trustees; Antonio Zoido and Gonz

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