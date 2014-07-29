A premium rate number gives massive missed calls and charges three Euros when it is called back

Giving massive missed calls using a 905 phone line to charge up to three Euros each recipient who calls back. This is the latest trend on telephone frauds reported by FACUA-Consumers in Action to the appropriate authorities. One of these lines used fraudulently is 905404432. FACUA has reported it to the Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish), the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and for Information Society (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish), and some autonomous communities’ consumption agencies. 905 code lines are premium rate numbers that, according to Spanish legislation, can only be used to make surveys and massive polls, FACUA warns. According to the recorded voice answering the cal

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