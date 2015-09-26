On the website FACUA.org/volkswagen
A thousand users join the national platform created by FACUA for consumers affected by the Volkswagen fraud in its first 24 hours
Although the company has not yet specified which models are affected, all Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat diesel 1.6 and 2.0 TDI models manufactured between 2008 and 2015 are suspected.
FACUA.org
España-26/09/2015
Only 24 hours after it was created, around a thousand users from all over Spain have joined the national platform, created by FACUA-Consumers in Action, for people affected by the Volkswagen polluting emissions scam.
At 10:30am on Saturday 26 September, 987 Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat vehicle owners with diesel motors joined the platform through the website FACUA.org/volkswagen (in Spanish).
This Friday FACUA launched the creation of the platform at a press conference at its headquarters in Seville. Although the company has not yet specified which models are affected, all diesel models of the aforementioned brands (the four of them belong to German multinational Volkswagen) which have 1.6
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