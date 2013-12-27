Only 15% understand the bill completely
According to a survey by FACUA, one out of every four users made a complaint to their electricity provider this year
A third of the complaints received by electricity companies are left without response. Other 29% have to wait longer than a month for a reply.
FACUA.org
España-27/12/2013
According to a survey carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action about the quality of client support provided by electricity companies, one out of every four users made at least one complaint against their electricity provider in the last year.
30% of the complaints made remain without response. Other 29% of people surveyed claim having had to wait longer than a month to receive a reply. Only 7% received it immediately.
Almost half of those who made a complaint against their electricity companies lament the fact that the response they received was not satisfactory (46%), as opposed to 22% who believe that it was only partly so. Only 8% consider the response completely satisfactor
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