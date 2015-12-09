Ahead of #20D elections, FACUA calls for a State Agency for Consumer Protection in order to combat large-scale fraud

FACUA- Consumers in Action proposes the creation of a State Agency for Consumer Protection with responsibility for sanctioning major fraud cases. This is one of the demands the association has presented to the parties contesting the Spanish general elections on 20th December, who it urges to be conscious of the serious comercial abuses citizens are suffering, especially on behalf of the banks, energy and telecommunications companies. FACUA proposes the creation of an agency capable of developing policies and strategies for consumer protection across various sectors and involving all areas of government, in coordination with regional governments. It believes it is key to have a single body with true responsibility for consumer protection policy at the national level, wi

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