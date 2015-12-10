Currently the role of civic organisations is symbolic or non-existent
Ahead of Spain's #20D elections, FACUA demands greater civil society involvement in regulatory bodies combatting fraud
It asks that civic organisations play an oversight role in bodies like the CNMC, the CNMV, the Data Protection Agency or the Bank of Spain.
FACUA.org
España-10/12/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action demands civil society organisations be allowed a greater level of participation in regulatory bodies and other agencies with the authority to sanction fraudulent practices affecting consumer rights. This is is one of the association’s demands presented to the parties contesting the general election on the 20th December.
FACUA asks that civic organisations be given a supervisory or oversight role in bodies like the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC according to its initials in Spanish), the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) or the Bank of Spain. Civil society organisations currently lack representation in these organisations or play a merely symbolic role. To
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