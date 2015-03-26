AI, FACUA and Unicef are the three most influential NGOs in social networks in Spain, according to Klout

Amnesty International Spain, FACUA-Consumers in Action and the Spanish Committee of the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF) are the three most influential non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on social networks in Spain, according to the Klout index, a measurement tool. At the top of the ranking stands the Spanish branch of Amnesty International, with a 81-point Klout Score. FACUA is at the second position with 80 points, followed by Unicef with 79 points. The Klout index is a ranking tool to measure the influence of an individual, institution or brand on the internet. The fourth most influential NGO in Spain is the International Foundation for Human Rights, with a score of 75 points. It is followed by Doctors Without Borders (73), Spanish Red Cross (69) and M&eacut

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión