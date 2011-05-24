Airlines must assist passengers and also refund tickets in case of cancellations due to the volcanic cloud

FACUA-Consumers in Action reminds that in case of a flight cancellation due to the ash cloud from Icelandic volcano Grimsvötn, airlines must refund the total price of the tickets to those affected. This should be made to all those who request it, even if they no longer wish to make the journey. Also, the airlines must assist them with amenities if needed. The association advises those affected to claim a full refund of the price paid for the tickets if they are not able to fly. This should include any supplements, extra charges and fees. In the event of airlines refusing to do so, users should report these irregularities to the Spanish Air Security State Agency (AESA), of the Ministry of Public Works. If customers decide to wait for alternative flights after a cancellat

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