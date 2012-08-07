Al-Andalus expresses its support to FACUA in reaction to the Ministry of Health s request
It complaints there is an attack on freedom of expression and the exercise of the functions of all the consumer movement in general .
FACUA.org
Andalucía-07/08/2012
Al-Andalus, the Andalusian Federation of Consumers and Housewives, in reaction to the Government’s threat of banning FACUA-Consumers in Action as a consumer association, has issued a statement of support showed below.
Knowing the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality is questioning the legality of the purposes pursued by FACUA in its consumers campaigns and is urging it to remove certain campaigns from its website, Al-Andalus Consumers:
– Want to show its support to this o
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