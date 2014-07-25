An associate of FACUA gets back 430 Euros irregularly charged when he cancelled a travel with El Corte Inglés because of an illness

FACUA has managed to get José Carlos Gavilán López to be refunded the 430 Euros that he was irregularly charged as the expenses of cancelling early a booking of two plane tickets from Seville to México City. The insurance company hired through the travel agent of El Corte Inglés, Europea Seguros de Viaje (ERV), had rejected the refund of the cancellation expenses together with the 1,811.30 Euros already refunded by the travel agent. The case of force majeure that made FACUA’s associate not to be able to travel with his wife was an unexpected and urgent surgery needed because a sudden deterioration of an illness he was suffering. Despite that, the insurance company where he had purchased the optional travel insurance policy to cover

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