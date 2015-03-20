And The Worst Company of 2014 is... Gilead, the company producing Sovaldi, the new medicine to treat Hepatitis C

Gilead, the pharmaceutical company producing Sovaldi, a revolutionary brand new medicine to treat Hepatitis C, has been chosen by consumers as The Worst Company of the Year 2014. In the sixth edition of this awards, organised by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the US company won in the tiebreaker against Bankia, obtaining 54.9% of the votes after eliminating the other three nominees: Orange, which placed third, Divatto and Repsol. Bankia has been the winner of these anti-awards during the two previous editions. It is the second time a tie has been experienced. It also happened in 2012 with Bankia, Movistar and Vodafone, after which the Spanish telecommunications multinational won for the third time. Voting started on February 16 and continued for a week after the tie, un

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