Andalus airline rectifies its offers after FACUA complaint

Andalus airline has rectified the offers advertised in its website after FACUA-Consumers in Action complaint, which warned the company that it was using deceitful advertisement. The offers led into error to users as the fares advertised were for return flights. They advertised them as «Almeria-Barcelona-Almeria», for example. Moreover, the fares did not include taxes, so the real prices were considerably higher. The airline clarifies now that the advertised fares were for one way trip and the taxes that they omitted before are now included. FACUA was aware of the irregularities through the complains raised by several users in its website, FACUA.org. To avoid that the airlines increase the offered fares in their advertising or in the first st

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