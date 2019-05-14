Andalusian Supreme Court sentence: Movistar will have to pay 750,000 euros for the price rise reported by FACUA

Telefónica ought to pay 750,000 euros for the rise in prices of the Movistar Fusión tariff, as is dictated by a sentence, which cannot be appealed, of the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA, according to its initials in Spanish). The Court reduces the 870,000 euros imposed by the regional Government of Andalusia in the year 2016 to this telecommunications company. The fine imposed to the company was the result of a report filed by FACUA Andalusia to the authority of Consumer Protection of the regional Government of Andalusia. FACUA Andalusia regrets that the authority of Consumer Protection did not allow the federation to know the content of the disciplinary proceedings and, thus, prevented it from providing arguments for the calculation of the illicit benefit

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