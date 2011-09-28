Apple tells its customers that the warranty for their products only lasts one year in order to make customers pay for a warrantee extension

FACUA-Consumers in Action, has denounced Apple to the Consumer protection authorities for leading its customers to believe that the warranty on Apple products only lasts one year in order to try and make customers pay for an extension on their warranty plan. The company has been sending emails to its users in which it states that their year warranty for repairs is nearly finished in order to try and sell its AppleCare Protection Plan. FACUA notes that Spanish law states that the legal warranty period for new products is two years from the time of purchase. Aside from the fact that the insurance offered by the company can extend the legal warranty period Apple´s false advertising is confusing for users. FACUA informs consumers that have purchased Apple&ac

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