April ends with a 4.5% inter-annual rise in the average user’ s electricity bill, according to an analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action. The monthly bill is estimated to be 73.09 euros, 3.15 euros more expensive than it was same time last year, when it was 69.94 euros. As for the average cost per kWh of electricity, it has risen by 6.2% compared to April last year. It has gone from 13.86c to 14.76c (indirect tax included). FACUA conducted its analysis by using the semi-regulated tariffs of an average user as reference, which according to a study by the association over tens of thousands of bills from occupied households is 366kWh monthly with a contracted electric power of 4.4kW. Tariff claims and issues The association hopes that after

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