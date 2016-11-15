Associate of FACUA Castile and Leon will be refunded 1,900 Euros by Iberdrola after being falsely accused of manipulating his meter

FACUA Castile and Leon has succeeded in getting Iberdrola to return the 1,908.75 Euros that their associate Jose Luis T. C. was charged after being accused of manipulating his electric meter. The Regional Service of Industry, Tourism and Commerce at the Government of Castile and Leon has determined that the supposed manipulation of the meter was not proved by any method accepted by law and therefore that the amount charged by the company was not justified. In October 2015, Jose Luis received a message at his home in the municipality of Cabezon de Pisuerga (Valladolid) from Iberdrola informing him that his meter had been manipulated. This report indicated that it had registered the anomaly as a «piece of measuring equipment with manipulated cables» and that th

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