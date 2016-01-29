FACUA.org/funnydent
At the closure of Funnydent dental clinics, FACUA creates a platform for victims
The association's legal team is preparing actions against the company, owned by Cristóbal Lopez Vivar. It has nine centres in Madrid and Cataluña.
FACUA.org
España-29/01/2016
At the unannounced closure of Funnydent dental clinics, FACUA-Consumers in Action has implemented a platform for victims so they can be advised on their rights. The association’s legal team is preparing actions against the corporate group who owns these centres to protect patients who have been faced with their closure this Thursday.
To join the victims platform, all you have to do is fill out a form found on this web page (address: FACUA.org/funnydent). FACUA is publicising its actions via social media using the hashtag #afectadosFunnydent (#Funnydentvictims). The association is being inundated with phone calls seeking advice on their Consumer Telephone, 688 954 954, and at the
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido